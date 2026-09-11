Meghalaya: UDP convenes emergency CEC meet as nine MLAs weigh possible BJP switch

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid reports that as many as nine United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs are exploring the possibility of joining the BJP, the party has convened an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Friday to discuss the growing uncertainty within the organisation. The meeting assumes significance as the legislators have neither confirmed nor denied the reports, while the UDP leadership maintains that it has received no official communication from any of them. The meeting will also coincide with the party's Foundation Day.

UDP general secretary Titosstarwell Chyne said invitations had been sent to all party MLAs, MDCs, presidents, secretaries and CEC members. "As far as I know till today, officially I haven't received any official letter or information from these respected MLAs," he said.

Chyne said he had met and spoken to the legislators several times but received no clear indication of their intentions. "They neither deny nor confirm, they didn't say anything," he said, adding that the party's doors remained open for discussions on any internal grievances.

Amid the developments, the UDP legislators are reportedly waiting for the BJP and the Centre to respond to a set of demands before taking any further political step. The issues understood to be under discussion include amendments to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2019, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), and coal-related matters.

On demands for changes in the party leadership, Chyne said, "The door is always open for discussion." He added that if he or UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh was seen as the reason for any legislator wanting to leave, he was willing to step aside. "If Metbah Lyngdoh or me, I am the cause that they want to defect the party then I am ready to tell him to step down so that we can reconstruct or strengthen the party."

On whether the Cabinet reshuffle had triggered the latest developments, Chyne declined to comment, saying the matter fell within the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

BJP sources, meanwhile, indicated that any political realignment would not affect the functioning of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government, suggesting that securing a larger share of Cabinet berths might not be the immediate objective of the reported negotiations.

The Centre's response to the reported demands could determine whether the discussions move towards a formal political arrangement.

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