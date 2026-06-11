Tripura CM Manik Saha invites governors, chief ministers to visit Tripureswari Temple

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: In a bid to promote the revered Tripureswari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, at the national level, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has invited all Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers across the country to visit the state at their convenience. According to sources, the initiative has received a positive response from several dignitaries. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur have reportedly responded to the invitation and confirmed that they will visit the state in the near future.

The move forms part of the state government's broader efforts to popularise the historic shrine and strengthen its position as a major spiritual and tourist destination.

Since coming to power in 2018, the BJP-led government in Tripura has undertaken several initiatives aimed at developing the Tripureswari Temple and transforming it into one of the state's principal tourist attractions. Over the past few years, the temple has been visited by several prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, further enhancing its national profile.

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