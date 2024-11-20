2nd Regional Board Meeting of ESIC Held in Tripura

TRIPURA: The second meeting of the ESIC Regional Board Tripura was held on Monday in the chamber of the Minister of Labour, Government of Tripura.

The meeting was chaired by the Labour Minister of the Government of Tripura, Tinku Roy, and attended by Insurance Commissioner ESIC, Pranay Sinha, ESI Society Tripura, Dhanbabu Reang, and other dignitaries. The key decisions include expanding ESI scheme coverage and simplifying processes; improving medical services and hospital infrastructure; and addressing IT issues and administrative reforms.

The Labour Minister assured full support and cooperation for the welfare of workers by enhancing the ESI Scheme in Tripura. Further, the minister directed that the early start of the 100-bedded ESIC Hospital in Agartala be ensured, stated a press release.

