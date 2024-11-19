Second Meeting of ESIC Regional Board Tripura Held in Minister of Labour's Chamber

TRIPURA: The second meeting of the ESIC Regional Board Tripura was held on Monday in the chamber of the Minister of Labour, Government of Tripura.

The meeting was chaired by the Labour Minister of the Government of Tripura, Tinku Roy, and attended by Pranay Sinha, Insurance Commissioner, ESIC, and Dhanbabu Reang, ESI Society, Tripura, among others. Key decisions include expanding ESI scheme coverage and simplifying processes; improving medical services and hospital infrastructure; and addressing IT issues and administrative reforms.

The Labour Minister assured full support and cooperation for the welfare of workers by enhancing the ESI Scheme in Tripura. Further, the minister directed to ensure the early start of the 100-bedded ESIC Hospital in Agartala, stated a press release.

Also Read: Tripura Government Distributes Cooktops To Anganwadi Centres, Schools

Also Watch: