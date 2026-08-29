86.50% families in Tripura getting piped drinking water: CM Manik Saha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura has made significant progress in ensuring piped drinking water to every household, with 86.50% of families in the State currently receiving regular drinking water through pipelines. Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha stated this in the State Legislative Assembly while replying to questions raised by MLAs Jahar Chakraborty and Sudip Roy Barman.

The Chief Minister stated that, out of a total of 750,849 families in the State, 649,470 families had already been provided with piped drinking water connections. He further stated that the Government expects residents across the plains and hilly regions of the State to receive regular treated drinking water directly at their homes through pipeline connections by December 2028. He also said that, during the last three years, 191,106 families in rural areas had been brought under the coverage of safe drinking water facilities.

Replying to a question on sanitation coverage, the Chief Minister stated that Tripura has a total of 1,193 Gram Panchayats and Village Committees spread across 765 LGD-coded revenue villages. All Gram Panchayats and Village Committees in the State have achieved 100% sanitation coverage.

In response to another question raised by MLA Jitendra Majumdar, the Chief Minister informed that, under the AMRUT 2.0 project, 21,413 families had so far received drinking water connections. At present, 90% of the project work has been completed.

Replying to another question by MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha stated that plans had been undertaken and work orders issued for the construction of two new water treatment plants to ensure the supply of purified drinking water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

The two projects are a Ground Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 550 lakh litres per day at Netaji Adarsha Siksha Mandir, Agartala, and a Surface Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 641 lakh litres per day at College Tilla, Agartala.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Ground Water Treatment Plant at Netaji Adarsha Siksha Mandir would be completed by July 2027, while the Surface Water Treatment Plant at College Tilla is expected to be completed by January 2028.

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