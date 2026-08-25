Tripura CM Manik Saha Saha Vows Permanent Solution as Floods Batter West District

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha today said that the government would take permanent steps to address the flood problem in the state and informed that the government was on alert, with everyone working round the clock.

Dr Saha said this after he visited various flood-affected areas and relief camps at Vivekananda School, Bardowali, and Ashram Chowmuhani and interacted with the affected people.

"I heard that in Khowai and West District, water suddenly entered. In West District, due to heavy rain in the Barmura Hills, water has entered many places. The same thing happened in August 2024 as well. Everyone is working, starting from the District Magistrate to the Secretary. When I was in Amarpur for a programme, I had a conversation over the phone with the officials. The water in the Haora River crossed the danger level, but now the water is slowly declining, which is a good sign. Rain is not happening," he said.

Dr Saha said that relief camps were opened and arrangements were made for food and baby food for everyone. "Disaster teams are on the field. Boats were also deployed. I have also visited some places. As per the report, 17 relief camps were opened and 413 families comprising 1,305 people are in relief camps. I am also thinking about how to find a permanent solution to this problem. Embankments were also constructed; however, we are working to take some steps, but you can't compete with nature. We are alert on our end. NDRF teams have been kept in reserve. Councillors are working round the clock, including party workers and karyakartas. We are also keeping a close eye on the situation. West District has been badly affected," he said.

Also Read: 25 people, including pregnant woman, rescued as flash floods batter Agartala; NDRF, SDRF spearhead relief