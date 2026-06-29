Admission in Tripura’s first Ayurvedic College to start this year

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AGARTALA: Admission for Tripura’s first Ayurvedic Medical College will begin this year at a temporary campus within the Chandrapur Integrated AYUSH Hospital in the Udaipur subdivision of Gomati district, said Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday. He said the college will later be shifted to its permanent campus at Tepania, a few kilometres away, once the new building is completed. The Central Government has already sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the project. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the proposed site for the college. National Health Mission and National AYUSH Mission Director Saju Wahid, Health Director Debashree Debbarma, PWD Chief Engineer Sanjay Das, and other senior administrative officials accompanied him.

He said the necessary infrastructure, including classrooms, student hostels and other facilities, will be set up at the proposed Chandrapur temporary campus within the next 15 days. According to the plan, the BAMS course will begin with 60 students in the first phase. The process of appointing principals and teachers has already started. The admission process will be completed as per national norms after the NEET-UG results are declared. He added that students from Tripura will no longer need to go outside the state to pursue BAMS studies. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to start a new Homeopathic Medical College in Amarpur Colony. As a result, more opportunities for AYUSH education, including BAMS and BHMS, will be created in the state. Plans are also in place to construct modern academic buildings, a teaching hospital, hostels and residential facilities at the permanent campus in Tepania. The campus and hospital are located adjacent to the National Highway, ensuring smooth road connectivity.

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