After Assam and Arunachal, Tripura government names ‘Guardian Ministers’ for districts

AGARTALA: After Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP government in Tripura has appointed 'Guardian Ministers' for all eight districts to oversee and monitor development activities and ensure better coordination in the implementation of government programmes, officials said on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, 11 ministers have been assigned responsibility for the eight districts to supervise and review the implementation of various developmental works, welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

A senior official said the Guardian Ministers would regularly review the progress of development projects, coordinate with district administrations, monitor the implementation of flagship government schemes, address public grievances, and ensure the timely execution of government initiatives.

Under the new arrangement, the Guardian Ministers will function at the district level to guide and monitor development activities in close coordination with the district administration, elected representatives, including MLAs, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, as well as officials of various departments.

As per the notification, Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is second in command in the Council of Ministers after Chief Minister Manik Saha, has been appointed Guardian Minister for the tribal-dominated Dhalai district, while Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been assigned responsibility for West Tripura district.

Ministers Santana Chakma and Sukla Charan Noatia have been appointed Guardian Ministers for North Tripura district, while Ministers Kishor Barman and Animesh Debbarma have been assigned to Gomati district.

Ministers Sudhangshu Das and Brishaketu Debbarma will oversee South Tripura district; Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been assigned Unakoti district, Minister Tinku Roy will look after Khowai district, and Minister Bikash Debbarma has been made Guardian Minister for Sepahijala district.

The official said the initiative aims to strengthen monitoring, improve coordination among various government departments, accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes, and ensure balanced, transparent and effective development across all districts of the state.(IANS)

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