Tripura Plans Greater Surface Water Use to Curb Pollution Flow into Bangladesh

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has initiated two major long-term infrastructure proposals for Agartala — an Rs 1,000-crore flood protection project and an ambitious river-linking plan to bring surface water from the Gomati River to the state capital — with the twin objectives of strengthening flood resilience and ensuring a sustainable drinking water supply.

Addressing an official function here, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that his government aims to gradually reduce dependence on groundwater for drinking, domestic and other essential purposes by exploring sustainable surface water sources.

The Chief Minister, while speaking to the media after inaugurating a renovated water body in Agartala, said the proposed flood mitigation project envisages the construction of two protective embankments and installation of three additional pumping stations to significantly improve the city’s drainage system and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

He said the project would be implemented in phases, depending on the availability of funds. Referring to the devastating floods that hit Tripura in July and August 2024, Saha instructed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure comprehensive preparedness to deal with any emergency during the ongoing monsoon season.

He directed officials to keep rescue equipment, boats and relief shelters ready, maintain adequate stocks of food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies, closely monitor river water levels and embankments round the clock, and issue timely warnings to residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

The Chief Minister said the government is also examining a proposal to bring surface water from the Gomati River, located around 60 km from Agartala, to reduce the capital city’s dependence on iron-rich groundwater, which has long posed challenges to the drinking water supply system.

According to Saha, experts have found the proposal to be technically feasible, as Agartala already has an extensive water distribution network that could facilitate the supply of treated surface water with minimal additional distribution infrastructure. He said a Detailed Project Report would comprehensively assess the technical feasibility of the project, the availability of water in the Gomati River throughout the year, the quantity of water that can be sustainably diverted, and other environmental and engineering aspects before any final decision is taken.

The Chief Minister said the Gomati River would be the first to be considered under the proposed river-linking initiative. If found viable, the concept could subsequently be expanded to utilise water from other rivers in the state before they flow into neighbouring Bangladesh.

However, Saha clarified that the river-linking proposal is still at the planning stage and no final decision has yet been taken, with all aspects to be thoroughly examined through detailed technical studies before the project is taken forward.

Tripura has 12 major and medium rivers, of which eight flow through different districts before joining major rivers in neighbouring Bangladesh. Besides these eight rivers, the waters of several canals also flow into Bangladesh.

Saha said that during an earlier meeting, a Bangladesh Minister had raised concerns that polluted water from some of the canals flowing from Tripura was causing skin and other health problems among people living across the border.

“In view of this, we have decided to set up a water treatment plant to treat the canal water before it flows into the neighbouring country,” the Chief Minister stated. (IANS)

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