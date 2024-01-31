Agartala: Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalized After Falling Sick On Flight

AGARTALA: Indian batsman and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was admitted to a hospital in Agartala after he consumed an unidentified beverage - assumed to be water - on board the Agartala - New Delhi flight on January 30.

According to reports, the 32-year-old is out of danger but he has been kept under observation and will be ideally discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

He is expected to fly back to Bengaluru and consult the local doctors before making a call on his future course of action. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is confident that the dashing batter will recover quickly and will be back on the field soon.