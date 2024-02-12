Agartala: Divya Kala Mela 2024 for Divyang artists concludes

Agartala: The Divya Kala Mela 2024 in Agartala, a six-day-long event organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), concluded with the presence of Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik.

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), in collaboration with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), consistently hosts the Divya Kala Mela.

This distinctive event serves as a platform to exhibit the products and skills of entrepreneurs and artisans with disabilities from various regions. In the ongoing commitment to empower Divyang entrepreneurs, the Divya Kala Mela took place from February 6 to 11, 2024 at Children Park, Agartala.

The Divya Kala Mela in Agartala commenced on February 6, 2024, inaugurated by Ratan Lal Nath, Cabinet Minister of Power, Agriculture & Farmer's Welfare, and the Election Department, Government of Tripura. The opening ceremony also witnessed the presence of Tinku Roy, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Welfare & Social Education, and Labour, Government of Tripura.

The event presented an enthralling experience to the visitors, as vibrant products from various parts of the country as well as North East states have been seen together. More than 60 Divyang artists and entrepreneurs besides prominent organizations from about 18 states and UTs, showcased their products, skills and services in Agartala.

A variety of products were available across diverse categories, including Home Decor and lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery, eco-friendly items, Packaged Food, Organic products, Toys and gifts, as well as Personal Accessories such as Jewelry, Clutch Bags, and Paintings. This event serves as a chance for everyone to actively support local businesses, emphasizing the 'vocal for local' initiative.

Furthermore, the collection showcased products crafted by Divyang artisans, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination, making these items available for viewing and purchase.

DEPwD's innovative initiative represents a significant step towards the economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), also known as Divyangjan. The Divya Kala Mela serves as an expansive platform, providing opportunities for the marketing and exhibition of products, as well as the showcasing of the diverse skills possessed by individuals with disabilities. (ANI)

Also Read: Divya Kala Mela inaugurated at Children’s Park in Agartala