Agartala Mayor warns of strict action against illegal footpath encroachers

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation Deepak Majumder has warned of strict action against illegal footpath encroachers. He issued the warning after visiting the Mantribari Road area in the city, where he found that some traders had reopened their shops on the footpath from where they were evicted a few days ago.

“They vacated the area following discussions and assurances of rehabilitation. However, violating the condition, they have reopened the shops again, which is unfair and deserves strict action,” he said.

He said there were 54 electrical shops that had been illegally constructed on roadside drains, causing serious problems and contributing to waterlogging in the area. Discussions were held in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who assured alternative arrangements for the affected traders. Following this, the shop owners agreed to vacate the area. On the basis of this understanding, the AMC authorities have begun clearing the area, and work to cover the drains will begin soon.

He said the government always considers matters from a humanitarian perspective and expects residents to reciprocate accordingly. He added that traffic congestion is a regular issue in these areas as roads become narrow due to illegal encroachments, which cannot be tolerated in the greater interest of city residents. He said the Public Works Department, AMC and the Smart City Limited are jointly implementing a project to make the city free from traffic congestion and waterlogging.

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