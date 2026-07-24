Agartala on fast track to become major Northeast urban hub, says Tripura CM Saha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government is committed to transforming Agartala into one of the most promising urban centres in the Northeast and is working towards that goal through sustained infrastructure and civic development.

Addressing a gathering at Astabal Maidan after inaugurating a series of development projects undertaken by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Saha stressed the need to keep the city clean, green, healthy, technology-driven and citizen-friendly.

Emphasising transparency and accountability in governance, he said improving the quality of life of citizens remains the government's central objective and reaffirmed its commitment to providing modern, accessible and quality civic services.

In the presence of Mayor Dipak Majumder, the Chief Minister said the government's goal is to deliver efficient public services through the effective use of technology. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the direct transfer of benefits to people so that citizens continue to have confidence in government programmes and services.

Saha expressed hope that the newly inaugurated civic projects would benefit every resident of the city. He said the transformation witnessed in Agartala over the past few years was clearly visible and that the new projects would further accelerate the city's development.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said its leaders were concerned over the increasing number of people joining the government's development initiatives. He alleged that, out of frustration, the Opposition was attempting to mislead the public through misinformation campaigns.

He also accused the Opposition of disrupting development works in the name of protests and urged it to refrain from such activities, warning that doing so would further isolate it from the people.

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