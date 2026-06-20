Agartala Railway Station Set for Major Makeover Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

AGARTALA: Agartala Railway Station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with Rs 48 crore sanctioned for Phase-I works. The project includes construction of a new three-storey station building at the centre of the complex and overall modernisation aimed for completion by March next year.

The upgraded station will feature improved passenger amenities such as commercial spaces, restaurants, cafeterias, retiring rooms, low-cost sleeping pods, better parking, and a redesigned circulating area. Existing retiring rooms will be replaced with 8-10 modern rooms.

A new MEMU passenger train service between Agartala Railway Station and Karimganj Junction is expected to start soon (around 10 days), operating six days a week and aimed at improving regional connectivity and daily commuting options.

Under broader infrastructure upgrades in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, stations at Kumarghat and Udaipur are also being redeveloped, with completion targeted for September. Electrification across the network has been completed, and preparations are underway for electric train operations. The railway is also moving toward replacing older ICF coaches with safer LHB coaches.

Additional ongoing works include a petroleum terminal siding at Sekerkote to improve fuel logistics and storage capacity. Officials also indicated that platform capacity at Agartala could increase from three to five in the future, depending on traffic growth.

Overall, the upgrades focus on expanding capacity, improving passenger facilities, and strengthening rail connectivity across Tripura and the wider Northeast region under the Northeast Frontier Railway. (IANS)

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