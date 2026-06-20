Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav Stresses Greater Opportunities for Youth and Sports

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday reviewed the activities, achievements and future plans of the Department of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS), and emphasised the need to create greater opportunities for young people to develop their talents, leadership abilities and sporting potential.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department of YRS at the Naga Bhavan Conference Hall in Lok Bhavan, Kohima, the Governor was briefed on the department's mandate, achievements, ongoing programmes, infrastructure projects, challenges and future initiatives related to youth empowerment and sports development in the state.

Officials informed the Governor that the department has been actively promoting leadership development, skill enhancement, cultural engagement, volunteerism and grassroots sports while nurturing talented athletes for participation in state, national and international competitions.

The Governor reviewed major sporting events and youth programmes conducted during 2025-26, including the Nagaland's Next Top Player initiative, the State-Level Pre-Subroto Tournament, National Sports Day celebrations, youth festivals, youth exchange programmes, adventure activities, women's futsal initiatives, grassroots football development programmes and the successful hosting of regional and national sporting events in the state.

During the meeting, the department also highlighted the achievements of Nagaland sportspersons in disciplines such as taekwondo, sepak takraw, archery, boxing and pencak silat, where athletes secured medals and accolades at national and international competitions.

Reviewing the infrastructure sector, the Governor was apprised of completed and ongoing projects being implemented under various schemes, including Khelo India, Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), PM-DevINE, NESIDS-OTRI, State Plan and Innovation Schemes.

Officials informed him that several multipurpose indoor halls, futsal grounds, sports facilities and cultural infrastructure projects have been completed across Nagaland, while major projects such as the Kohima Multi-Disciplinary Sports Centre are currently under implementation.

The Governor also reviewed the functioning of allied wings under the department, including the National Service Scheme (NSS), Bharat Scouts and Guides (BS&G), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) and the Engineering Wing, which collectively contribute to youth development, community engagement, leadership building and infrastructure creation. (IANS)

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