Agartala will be free from visual pollution: Mayor Deepak Majumder

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Mayor of Agartala, Deepak Majumder, on Thursday assured that the city will be freed from visual pollution and that all display boards and advertisements placed in different parts of the town will be removed soon. The Mayor, who is also an MLA from Ramnagar, visited certain areas of his constituency and interacted with residents. Many alleged that the unscientific display of advertisement boards is affecting the city's beauty and, in some places, causing traffic problems.

Speaking to reporters, the Mayor said that several other areas had also raised similar concerns and that the Agartala Municipal Corporation is already seized of the matter. He said all advertisement boards causing visual pollution would be removed soon. When his attention was drawn to the fact that the boards had been installed with due permission from municipal authorities, he stated that, irrespective of the position, boards contributing to pollution would be removed and appropriate action would be taken.

In many areas of the city, people are facing difficulties due to under-construction drains. The Mayor said necessary steps are being taken to complete the work before the monsoon arrives and added that work has already started in this regard. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the non-cooperation of a section of people who are deliberately obstructing development projects.

He referred to a club situated over a drain, stating that despite repeated requests, it has not been removed. He said the authorities would be forced to demolish the obstructing portion of the structure if the club authorities fail to act on their own.

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