Agartala’s ₹100-Crore Howrah Riverfront Project Nears Completion, Inauguration Soon

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Agartala Municipal Corporation’s ambitious plan to beautify the city riverfront is nearing completion and likely to be inaugurated soon. AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder said after visiting certain areas of the beautification project. He said a permanent and elevated retaining wall also will be constructed in the second phase of the project to prevent land erosion which is endangering certain residential areas along the River Howrah near Dashamighat in Ward No. 37.

He said more than 90 per cent of the work on the Howrah Riverfront Development project from Steel Bridge to the Dasamighat area, a stretch of nearly 2 km, has already been completed, and the AMC is expecting that the chief minister, Dr Manik Saha, will inaugurate it within the next few months. The project, at an estimated cost of one hundred crore rupees, is being implemented as part of the Agartala Smart City project and was launched in 2021. He said Agartala will get a facelift once the project is completed and also will be a tourist attraction. There will be a cafeteria, a children’s park, a walking track and many other facilities. Due care also has been taken to ensure it is environmentally friendly and aesthetically attractive, he said. The mayor talked to the local residents about the project while visiting the areas to review the progress. MLA Meena Rani Sarkar and corporator Bapi Das, AMC Commissioner Saju Wahid, were also with him.

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