Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemns attack by TSF members at MBB College in Agartala

AGARTALA: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) strongly condemned the alleged attack by Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) members on ABVP karyakartas at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College in Agartala on Monday.

"Our members were actively engaged in assisting students with the admission process as part of our ‘May I Help You!’ initiative to help the newcomers. The attack on our dedicated volunteers is not only an assault on our organization but also on the spirit of student cooperation and assistance that we strive to foster," the ABVP said in a statement. The statement said that ABVP members present at MBB College were dedicated to facilitating a smooth admission experience for aspiring students. However, the peaceful environment was disrupted when TSF members, an organization known for its confrontational tactics, began causing disturbances among the students waiting in line. When ABVP members intervened to restore order, TSF members resorted to physical aggression against those defending the students' right to a hassle-free admission process.

Sanjit Saha, ABVP Tripura state secretary, stated, "ABVP is committed to creating a meaningful campus life and revitalizing campus culture. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and will not deter us from our mission of helping students. We urge the authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators and ensure a safe and conducive environment for all students." (ANI)

