Amid unrest, India-B’desh traders join ‘Border Haat’ in Tripura

Agartala: Despite unrest in Bangladesh, traders of Tripura and the neighbouring country on Tuesday took part in the ‘Border Haat’ in Srinagar (south Tripura)-Purba Madhugram (Bangladesh) and the weekly markets functioned normally, officials said. An official of the south Tripura district administration said that as per schedule, 27 local traders of Bangladesh and Tripura participated in the ‘Border Haat’ with their products and various goods. However, customers from both the countries were fewer in number as the ‘Border Haat’ has been functioning irregularly since the troubles and violence began in Bangladesh in June, the official said. A top official of the Tripura Industries and Commerce Department said that the ‘Border Haat’ was not held on August 6 following Bangladesh authorities’ request. The official said that from now onwards the ‘Border Haat’ is likely to be held on each Tuesday in the weeks to come. Though the south Tripura ‘Border Haat’ started functioning, Tripura’s second ‘Border Haat’ — Kasba (Bangladesh)-Kamlasagar (Tripura) in Sepahijala district remained closed since March 2020 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns, causing immense loss to the people living in the bordering villages. The official said, before the troubles in Bangladesh began, the district officials of the two countries had decided to reopen the second ‘Border Haat’ in Sepahijala from this month, but now that has become doubtful.

