Assam Rifles organizes safety and security meet at Sangau, Mizoram

MIZORAM: Assam Rifles conducted a safety and security meeting with Village Council Presidents (VCPs) at Sangau, Mizoram on Sunday. The meeting, focused on strengthening local security measures, and was attended by all VCPs from the surrounding villages. During the meeting, key security concerns and challenges faced by the local villages were discussed. The Assam Rifles emphasized the importance of community participation in maintaining peace and security and encouraged the VCPs to continue their active involvement in safeguarding their areas.

The VCPs expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for their continuous support and commitment to the welfare of the local communities. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating closely with the security services in order to counter any possible threats and preserve the region’s tranquillity. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to enhance communication and cooperation between Assam Rifles and the village councils, ensuring a safer and more secure future for all residents of the area, stated a press release.

