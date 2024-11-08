Amit Shah to Visit Tripura for Crucial North Eastern Council Summit

AGARTALA: The annual meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) will take place on 20 and 21 November in Agartala.

The council was forced to reschedule the August meeting in Shillong because the northeastern region was ravaged by severe floods at the time.

Official sources said the event is going to witness the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other central ministers and the development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministers, chief ministers and finance ministers, and finance secretaries of the northeastern states, besides the governors of these states. The event is scheduled to be held at the auditorium of Prajna Bhawan.

Ahead of the principal meeting, an assembly of chief secretaries, as well as planning department secretaries of the northeastern states, convened on November 19 to prepare on finalize agenda items as well as new project proposals that would be taken during the session. Open Session for the NEC Meeting - To be held on Nov 21. Officials at that session will discuss project implementations in progress, initiation of new development schemes, and consider future projects for this region.

The 'Look East' policy was instituted under the UPA Government that sought to develop the northeast. However, after the National Democratic Alliance came to power, this term was redefined as the 'Act East Policy'.

In the last six and a half years, several projects have been initiated across northeastern states under this policy. The meeting will be a perfect chance to chart how these projects have fared so far, decide on the projects that need to be initiated, and important financial decisions regarding the funding of each project.