Meghalaya Officers Trained at CCRI Nagpur to Boost Khasi Mandarin Cultivation

SHILLONG: At least, thirteen officers from Meghalaya trekked more than a thousand kilometers to Nagpur to undergo specific training on Khasi Mandarin at the ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (CCRI).

Although Khasi Mandarin is an indigenous variety to Meghalaya, the state benefits greatly from tapping the experience and backstopping of CCRI, the only institute in India to specialize in research on citrus.

The mandate of CCRI is to cover the whole country with an approachable regional center at Biswanath Charali, Assam, thus helping it offer advanced training and solutions on production challenges addressed to Meghalaya.

From 29 to 31 October, CCRI organized its three-day "train-the-trainer" programme on best management practices for Khasi Mandarin. The training sessions included how to spot an insect pest, preparation of Bordeaux mixture, demonstration of the application of pesticides by drone, and visiting the orchard of a citrus grower in Hatla, Nagpur district. A reference booklet named "Calendar of Operations for Khasi Mandarin Orchards" was also distributed.

This is an opportunity that CCRI Director, Dr. Dilip Ghosh called on officers to make the best out of, but on his side, he made a point of driving into them that they will be playing an indispensable role for support to be given to Khasi Mandarin orchards of Meghalaya. According to him, the trainings will help to resolve some specific needs and challenges of citrus in the North Eastern Himalayan region.

According to an official, CCRI's program equips Meghalaya's farmers with the latest methods of improving productivity, pest and disease management, and post-harvest practices. "Training at CCRI includes access to expert researchers, state-of-the-art labs, and field demonstrations tailored to the specific challenges of citrus cultivation in Meghalaya," said the official, who said these skills are essential to elevate the citrus industry to meet both national and international standards.

Besides training provision, CCRI also offers business incubation to citrus-based entrepreneurs and startups; consultancy services for agro-industries as well as state governments undertaking citrus-based ventures; and contract research.

Meghalaya Khasi Mandarin continues to face problems including disease-free planting materials, pest infestations, post-harvest handling problems, nutrient deficiency, pest-related citrus decline, the Meghalaya hilly topography, and seasonal water regimes.

"Most plantations in Meghalaya are of seedling origin," an official explained, adding that the region's uneven terrain and inconsistent rainfall demand specialized techniques for soil and water management, which are often lacking. In addition, post-harvest facilities being insufficient lead to considerable losses and reduce marketability.

The training included better planting, nursery management, integrated pest and disease management, nutrient and soil management, and rejuvenation of sick citrus orchards. "Farmers who adopted CCRI's recommended practices are experiencing marked improvements in plant health and crop yields," said an official.