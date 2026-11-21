Agartala: Tripura Police detained two Bangladeshi nationals in the Subhash Park area of Khowai on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at around 7 am, on suspicion of illegally entering Indian territory. The men, identified as Mintu Sarkar, 36, and Chayan Bhowmik, were taken to Khowai Police Station for questioning and further legal action.

The detention took place in the Subhash Park area of Khowai district, Tripura, at approximately 7 am on Saturday.

According to the information provided by police, officers apprehended the two men while carrying out patrol duties in the area. Both individuals were subsequently taken to Khowai Police Station for further questioning.

The detainees have been identified as Mintu Sarkar, aged 36, and Chayan Bhowmik. Both reportedly belong to Netrokona district in Bangladesh.

Police are investigating their presence in Khowai and the circumstances under which they allegedly entered Indian territory.

According to the reported circumstances of the case, the two men allegedly crossed the international border fence separating India and Bangladesh without valid travel documents.

The crossing reportedly involved assistance from a human smuggler. The duo is also suspected of having evaded surveillance by the Border Security Force (BSF), which is responsible for guarding the international border.

However, the exact circumstances of the alleged crossing have not yet been established. Khowai Police are investigating how the men reached the Subhash Park area.

An unidentified Khowai Police official confirmed the detention while speaking to reporters after the operation.

The official said, "We detained them and brought them to the police station for further questioning. Necessary legal action will be initiated against them."

The statement confirms that the two men have been taken into police custody for questioning and that further legal proceedings are expected.

Police have not provided additional details about the alleged smuggler or any possible local facilitators.

The Khowai Police investigation is focused on establishing the exact route and circumstances of the alleged border crossing.

Investigators are also working to identify possible local facilitators and determine whether a human smuggling network assisted the two men in entering Indian territory.

The role of the alleged smuggler and the manner in which the duo reportedly evaded BSF surveillance remain subjects of investigation.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre international border with Bangladesh, making border surveillance an important responsibility for security agencies operating in the state.

The reported detention in Khowai has brought attention to alleged unauthorized border crossing and the possible involvement of human smugglers.

The two Bangladeshi nationals remain under police investigation, with Khowai Police expected to take necessary legal action based on the findings.