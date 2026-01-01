Anjel Chakma case: Candle march staged across Agartala, Delhi

AGARTALA: People in Agartala on Tuesday organized a candle march to seek justice for Anjel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura, who was attacked in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on December and later died in hospital during treatment.

A large number of people participated in the march, urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident. Protesters demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma Committee, said that thousands had gathered to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. He stated that the march was organized to condemn the brutal killing and to press for stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

“Today we have gathered here in a crowd of nearly thousands, and everyone who has come is here to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. Today we are holding a candle march here. First of all, we demand that those responsible for the brutal killing of Anjel Chakma must face the strictest possible action and be punished. We will demand that punishment—meaning the death penalty—be given to those people,” Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma committee, told ANI.

In addition to Agartala, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held a candle march in New Delhi, demanding justice in the case. NSUI President Varun Choudhary alleged that incidents of violence have become frequent in areas governed by the BJP.

He claimed that although individuals committed the crime, it was influenced by a broader ideology. Choudhary further alleged that no action was taken for nearly 15 days and criticized the delayed response by authorities, calling it unacceptable.

“Today we held a candle march here for Anjel Chakma. This has now become common throughout the country... anywhere where the BJP is in power, lynching and violence have become common... While this murder was carried out by a few individuals, the ideology of the RSS and BJP is behind... No action was taken for 15 days... This shouldn’t be happening at all in the country,” Varun Choudhary told ANI. (ANI)

