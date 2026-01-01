‘Peace & normalcy will return in Manipur only if fresh polls are held’: Congress

IMPHAL: Manipur Congress on Wednesday asserted that peace and normalcy will return to the state only if the Assembly is dissolved and fresh elections are held.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that the long-awaited peace and normalcy would be restored in the state if the 60-member Assembly is dissolved and a fresh mandate is sought from the people.

“After fresh elections, a new government will be able to deal with the situation properly and restore peace, normalcy and harmony among the various communities,” he told the media.

The Congress leader said that while people across the country are celebrating the New Year with joy, cheer and festivities, the people of Manipur are deprived of doing so as the situation in the state remains inconducive.

“The Congress has been demanding dissolution of the Assembly and a fresh mandate from the people. This is the only way to bring peace and normalcy to the state,” said Singh, who is also a Congress MLA.

He said that the present dispensation has utterly failed to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis and address the hopes, aspirations and grievances of the people.

The Congress leader also expressed hope that the New Year 2026 would bring peace, harmony, clarity and justice to Manipur if the government takes pro-people decisions and steps. (IANS)

