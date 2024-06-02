Another woman arrested in connection with Agartala Railway Station arms case

AGARTALA: In a significant development, authorities have apprehended another suspect in the ongoing investigation related to the arms recovery at Agartala Railway Station on May 24. The arrested individual, identified as Rem Remi Debbarma, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Debbarma, a resident of Kalyanpur in Khowai district, is alleged to have been involved in the illegal arms case that has drawn considerable attention and concern from law enforcement agencies and the public alike.

Following her arrest, she has been subjected to intense questioning as authorities seek to uncover more details about her involvement and the broader network potentially linked to the arms cache. According to police sources, Debbarma had been presented before the court on Saturday. The judicial proceedings are expected to shed more light on the case and possibly lead to further revelations and arrests.

The recovery of arms from Agartala Railway Station has raised alarm, prompting a rigorous investigation to ensure public safety and curb illegal activities. As the investigation continues, the police have assured the public of their dedication to maintaining law and order and preventing the proliferation of illegal arms in the region. Further updates on the case are awaited as the judicial process unfolds. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: Firearm, two magazines seized from Agartala Railway Station; two held (sentinelassam.com)