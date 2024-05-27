Tripura: Firearm, two magazines seized from Agartala Railway Station; two held

AGARTALA: The railway unit of Tripura police (GRP) seized a sophisticated firearm and two magazines from the possession of a duo including a female at Agartala Railway Station. The accused persons have been identified as Karan Debbarma and Priya Debbarma, both residents of Khowai district of Tripura. As soon as they deboarded the Jan Shatabdi Express at the railway station on Friday, the police arrested the offenders with the illegal possessions.

"At around 9 pm, we had received a secret information that a girl and boy travelling through Agartala bound Jan Shatabdi express might be carrying a firearm. Based on the secret information, police from GRP station and other agencies launched an operation," Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police Station Tapas Das said.

According to Das, when the train halted at Agartala Railway Station they could finally identify the duo due to their suspicious movement and subsequently they were arrested.

"The boy and the girl were trying to cross the foot over the bridge hastily. Accordingly, teams posted in the exit points nabbed them. During the search operation, we seized a 9-mm pistol and two empty magazines. A case has been registered against the accused persons under Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They don't have any legal permission to carry lethal weapons like this," Das explained. After medical examination, they would be produced before the court with a prayer of remand. (ANI)

