Assam Rifles, DRI seize meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore in major Tripura drug bust

AGARTALA: In one of the major anti-narcotics crackdowns, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 45 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Tripura, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on secret information, the Assam Rifles along with DRI officials intercepted a truck at Mungiakami in Khowai district and conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of approximately 4.50 lakh methamphetamine tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 45 crore.

During the operation, one individual identified as Hafijul Hoque (42), a resident of Udalguri district of Assam, was apprehended in connection with the seizure of drugs.

The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individual, has been handed over to the DRI for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

This successful operation highlights the continued commitment of the Assam Rifles in coordination with DRI to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the region from the growing menace of narcotics, an official statement said.

The highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called the 'crazy drug', are banned in India.

In another operation, acting on specific Intelligence inputs regarding smuggling of cigarettes, Assam Rifles established a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) on a highway in Manipur's Noney district on Sunday.

During the operation, a truck moving from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi was intercepted and subjected to detailed checking. Upon thorough search of the vehicle, 88 cartons of foreign made cigarettes were recovered.

The seized consignment, valued at Rs 2.9 crore, along with the vehicle has been handed over to DRI for further legal proceedings.

Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with the seizure. Officials suspect that both the methamphetamine tablets and the foreign made cigarettes were smuggled from Myanmar. (IANS)

