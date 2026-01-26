Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 16 crore seized in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized a large quantity of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs 16 crore, in Tripura and arrested the driver of the vehicle in which they were being carried, officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that the operation was launched late on Saturday night based on specific intelligence inputs regarding drug trafficking activities in Tripura’s Khowai district. During the operation, the joint team intercepted a truck plying along National Highway-8, and a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 1.60 lakh methamphetamine tablets.

The truck used to transport the narcotics was seized, and the driver was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the spokesman said. The driver is a resident of southern Assam’s Sribhumi district (formerly Karimganj).

The Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular missions to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks.

The seizure, made just ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, marks a significant milestone in efforts to combat drug trafficking, an official statement said. (IANS)

Also Read: AR seizes methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram's Saitual district