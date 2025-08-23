Bangladeshi border guard jawan held in Tripura

AGARTALA: A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel was detained by Border Security Force (BSF) troops after he entered Indian territory with arms in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that an armed BGB personnel who was in uniform, strayed into the Indian territory near the Kamthana Border Out Post (BOP) on the Indian side at Sepahijala district. The BGB jawan belonged to the Madla BOP on the Bangladesh side.

“The BGB man entered 100 meters inside Indian territory. We suspect that he entered with ill intentions in the area, though he has been claiming he was chasing smugglers. He is now under BSF custody and is being questioned,” the official told IANS, refusing to be quoted.

While the identity of the BGB jawan has not been divulged by the official, a source informed that he is a part of the 60th battalion of the Bangladesh border guards, which operates out of the Kasba Brahmanbaria area, on the opposite side of West Tripura district.

Officials of BSF and BGB are in touch to hand over the Jawan to the Bangladesh authority. (IANS)

