TMP chief calls for unity among all communities to develop Tripura

AGARTALA: Ruling BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Monday called for unity among all communities of Tripura, lamenting that the state, once respected globally under the erstwhile Manikya dynasty, is now compelled to “beg for every small demand” from the Centre.

The TMP chief said that the dependency on the Union government arose due to growing divisions in the name of politics, religion, and community.

Debbarma, while speaking at a programme to commemorate the 117th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, said that the king (Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya) took the state in a new height during his regime. The erstwhile king was widely revered as the architect of modern Tripura.

Monday’s event was held at the Manikya Enclave, adjacent to the royal palace in Agartala, and witnessed the release of a Special Postal Cover in honour of the former king.

The postal cover was released by Joseph Lalrinsailova, Postmaster General of NE-1 region, in the presence of BJP’s Lok Sabha Member from Tripura East parliamentary constituency Kriti Devi Debbarman, Rajmata Bibhu Kumari Devi, and Pragya Deb Burman, convenor of INTACH Tripura Chapter.

Recalling Tripura’s glorious past, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma highlighted that 90 years ago, Maharaja Bir Bikram had been accorded the honour of meeting the then President of the United States.

