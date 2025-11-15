Bihar mandate for development, not ‘jungle raj’, says Tripura CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the people of Bihar unitedly stopped the return of "jungle raj" and voted for development under the NDA.

Reacting to the ongoing counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly election, Tripura Chief Minister claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a significant victory in Bihar, asserting that people have rejected the "jungle raj and gundaraj associated with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav". He further said that West Bengal would be the next state where major political change is expected in the early next year's election.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration and laying the foundation stones for infrastructure and allied facilities of a private university on the outskirts of Agartala, CM Saha expressed confidence about the political trend in Bihar.

"In Bihar, a big victory is supposed to happen. I was there myself and had campaigned in three Assembly constituencies in the Champaran region. The information I have is that in all three seats, the NDA is leading. This is just the tip of the iceberg and shows what is coming," he said. (IANS)

