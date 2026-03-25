BJP Fields Candidates for All 28 TTAADC Seats in Tripura

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee confirmed the party would field candidates across all 28 elected seats in the council.

He noted that of the nine BJP members currently serving in the TTAADC, seven have been renominated. Senior tribal leader and state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma is among those who will also contest.

Bhattacharjee, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha member, told the media that a BJP-led council would focus on transparent administration and all-round development of Tripura's tribal population.