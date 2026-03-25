BJP Fields Candidates for All 28 TTAADC Seats in Tripura

The BJP on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, a day after Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma ruled out any pre-poll alliance.
Polling for the 30-member council is scheduled for April 12, with vote counting on April 17.
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Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee confirmed the party would field candidates across all 28 elected seats in the council.
He noted that of the nine BJP members currently serving in the TTAADC, seven have been renominated. Senior tribal leader and state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma is among those who will also contest.
Bhattacharjee, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha member, told the media that a BJP-led council would focus on transparent administration and all-round development of Tripura's tribal population.
The TTAADC is considered the second most important constitutional body in Tripura, after the state Legislative Assembly itself. The council has 28 elected members and two nominated by the state government.
Tripura's tribal population accounts for nearly one-third of the state's total population of approximately 4.2 million, making the council's work — and the outcome of this election — politically and socially significant.
Tipra Motha's decision to go it alone, combined with BJP's full-seat push, sets the stage for a direct and competitive contest across the council's constituencies.