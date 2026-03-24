BJP's Chakraborty Confident of Big Win in Dharmanagar Assembly By-Election

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Chakraborty said the Chief Minister provided the BJP's campaign team with a detailed booth-to-district level roadmap for the election.

"He guided us on how we should work at every booth, every home, every village, and every street. He explained the entire system and strategy to us," Chakraborty said.

He framed his campaign around a single overarching goal — development. "Our singular goal is to build a developed and progressive Dharmanagar together. This is my aim, and it's the aim with which all our workers are dedicatedly working," he added.