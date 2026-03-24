BJP's Chakraborty Confident of Big Win in Dharmanagar Assembly By-Election

BJP candidate Jawhar Chakraborty has expressed strong confidence in winning the upcoming by-election for the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in Tripura, following a strategy meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha.
The by-election was necessitated by the sudden passing of sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, whose death left the seat vacant.
Also Read: Development work will drive victory in Dharmanagar: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Chakraborty said the Chief Minister provided the BJP's campaign team with a detailed booth-to-district level roadmap for the election.
"He guided us on how we should work at every booth, every home, every village, and every street. He explained the entire system and strategy to us," Chakraborty said.
He framed his campaign around a single overarching goal — development. "Our singular goal is to build a developed and progressive Dharmanagar together. This is my aim, and it's the aim with which all our workers are dedicatedly working," he added.
Chakraborty made no attempt to temper his confidence about the outcome, going as far as predicting that the opposition would fail to retain their election deposits.
"We are confident that in this 56-Dharmanagar election, the Congress-CPIM candidate's deposit will be forfeited. The BJP's symbol, the Lotus, will win with a massive majority, and a Lotus from Dharmanagar will reach the Tripura Legislative Assembly," he said.