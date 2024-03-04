BJP names Biplab Kumar Deb from West Tripura seat replacing Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik

Agartala: In a significant development, the BJP on Saturday, in its first list of 195 candidates, nominated former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, replacing Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik -- the sitting MP from the constituency.

A party leader said that the Central Election Committee of the BJP chose Deb, currently a Rajya Sabha member from the state and former president of the Tripura unit of the BJP, to ensure the win of the party in the politically important seat.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Pratima Bhowmik congratulated Deb for being selected as BJP nominee for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary polls.

Deb, also the party in-charge for Haryana, on May 14, 2022, resigned from the Chief Minister's post following the direction of the BJP's central leaders.

Pratima Bhowmik, who is the Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was earlier elected from the Dhanpur assembly constituency in last year's February 16 assembly polls but resigned from the Assembly days after her election from the seat as a BJP nominee. (IANS)

