BJP Names Candidates for Tripura and Nagaland Assembly Bypolls on April 9

In Tripura's Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district, the BJP has fielded Jahar Chakraborti, 59, the party's district Vice President.

Chakraborti is no stranger to this seat — he contested from Dharmanagar in 2013 but lost to the then-Congress candidate Biswa Bandhu Sen. Known as a committed RSS activist, he now gets a second shot at the constituency.

His wife, Barnali Goswami, previously served as Chairperson of the Tripura State Commission for Women.

Chakraborti will face CPI(M)-led Left Front candidate and former MLA Amitabha Datta in what is shaping up to be a direct contest.

The bypoll became necessary after the death of Biswa Bandhu Sen, who had been serving as Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. Sen passed away on December 26, 2025, at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 72, following prolonged medical treatment.

Sen had won from Dharmanagar four times — in 2008 and 2013 on a Congress ticket, and in 2018 and 2023 as a BJP nominee.

A total of 46,143 voters, including 23,763 women, are registered in the Dharmanagar constituency.