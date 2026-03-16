EC Announces Bypolls for Dharmanagar in Tripura and Koridang in Nagaland on April 9, Results May 4

The Dharmanagar bypoll in North Tripura district was necessitated by the death of Tripura Assembly Speaker and veteran legislator Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025, aged 72, after more than four and a half months of medical treatment.

Sen had been elected to the Tripura Assembly four times — twice from Dharmanagar on a Congress ticket in 2008 and 2013, and again in 2018 and 2023 as a BJP nominee from the same seat.

The CPI-M-led Left Front has already nominated former MLA Amitabha Datta as its candidate for the seat. The ruling BJP and other parties are yet to announce their candidates.