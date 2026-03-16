EC Announces Bypolls for Dharmanagar in Tripura and Koridang in Nagaland on April 9, Results May 4

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in the Northeast — Dharmanagar in Tripura and Koridang in Nagaland — with polling scheduled for April 9 and results to be declared on May 4.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement alongside the general Assembly election schedules for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, as part of a broader declaration that also covered bypolls in constituencies across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
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The Dharmanagar bypoll in North Tripura district was necessitated by the death of Tripura Assembly Speaker and veteran legislator Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025, aged 72, after more than four and a half months of medical treatment.
Sen had been elected to the Tripura Assembly four times — twice from Dharmanagar on a Congress ticket in 2008 and 2013, and again in 2018 and 2023 as a BJP nominee from the same seat.
The CPI-M-led Left Front has already nominated former MLA Amitabha Datta as its candidate for the seat. The ruling BJP and other parties are yet to announce their candidates.
The Koridang bypoll in Nagaland — a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes — was necessitated by the death of veteran Naga leader Imkong L Imchen, who passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on November 11, 2024, aged 75, after a brief illness.
Imchen had represented Koridang in the Nagaland Assembly five times — first as an Independent in 2003, then on Naga People's Front tickets in 2008, 2013, and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.