BJP Releases TTAADC Manifesto, Promises Tribal Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, promising sweeping socio-economic changes for the state's tribal communities if the party wins.

The 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, ahead of the April 12 council polls.

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