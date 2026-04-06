BJP Releases TTAADC Manifesto, Promises Tribal Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday released the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, promising sweeping socio-economic changes for the state's tribal communities if the party wins.
The 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, ahead of the April 12 council polls.
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Speaking to the media, CM Saha said the manifesto prioritises "holistic development" of the tribal population, with attention to economic growth, social upliftment, and the preservation of cultural and linguistic heritage.
"With this vision, the BJP aims to build a 'Viksit TTAADC', grounded in prosperity, identity, and inclusive growth for all," he said.
Key pledges in the manifesto include:
Formal recognition of the Kokborok language and other tribal languages
Setting up handloom and handicraft training centres in every zone to empower tribal women economically
Establishing girls' hostels in every district within tribal areas
A medical college in Dhalai district, which has a significant tribal population
Strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and expanding the number of 'Lakhpati Didis'
Adopting forest produce marketing systems under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana
Formation of Village Committees through democratic processes
A Martial Arts Academy in tribal areas
Documentation and development of traditional tribal medicinal practices
One of the more significant announcements is the proposed renaming of the TTAADC to the Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC).
The party also said CM Saha's "drug-free Tripura" campaign would be actively enforced through the TTAADC administration.
The event was attended by Sambit Patra, BJP's Northeast Coordinator and Lok Sabha MP from Puri, along with Tripura BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, state ministers Bikash Debbarma and Santana Chakma, and former MP Rebati Tripura.
The TTAADC is a 30-member council — 28 elected, two nominated by the state government — that administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura's total geographical area of 10,491 sq km.
Since 2021, the council has been governed by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a BJP ally.
With polls approaching, major parties including the BJP, TMP, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the CPI(M), and Congress have all been working to consolidate tribal voter support.
Both TMP and IPFT are tribal-based regional parties with deep roots in the council area.