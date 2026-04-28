BJP seeks probe into alleged recruitment anomalies in TMP-led Tripura tribal council

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Since 2021, the BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has governed the strategically significant TTAADC, widely regarded as the second most important constitutional and political institution in Tripura after the state Assembly.

A five-member BJP delegation on Sunday met Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at the Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking an inquiry into the recruitment of 120 posts in the TTAADC.

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura, who led the delegation, alleged that the present TTAADC administration has been engaged in rampant corruption.

"The entire administration acted in ways that enabled massive corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and large-scale diversion of project money," the memorandum said.

It also alleged that during the recent TTAADC election period, the council administration offered jobs for 120 Group-C and Group-D posts and carried out appointments hastily and in a secretive manner, without following transparent procedures. (IANS)

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