Tripura CM Orders Crackdown After Post-Poll Violence Hits TTAADC Areas

AGARTALA — Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed police authorities to take strict action against those responsible for post-poll violence that erupted across parts of the state following the declaration of results for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The elections, held on April 12, saw the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) — an ally of the ruling BJP — retain control of the council for a second consecutive term, winning 24 of the 28 elected seats. The BJP managed only four.

Violence Follows Results; CM Calls High-Level Meeting

A series of violent incidents were reported from different parts of Tripura after results were declared on April 17, with BJP workers and supporters among those affected.

After visiting party workers who had taken shelter at a hostel in Agartala, Saha — who also holds the Home portfolio — said such incidents would not be tolerated.

"Today, I will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other senior officials to review the situation," he told the media.

He added that intimidation, violence, and terror tactics could not suppress the BJP, and reaffirmed the party's commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law.

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