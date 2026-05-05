BJP sweeps by-polls in Northeast; wins Koridang and Dharmanagar

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bolstered its footprint in the Northeast today, securing decisive victories in the Assembly by-elections for Nagaland's Koridang and Tripura's Dharmanagar constituencies.

In Nagaland, BJP's Daochier I. Imchen won the by-election to the Koridang constituency, continuing the party's momentum in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, BJP's Jahar Chakraborti clinched a win in the Assembly by-election to the Dharmanagar constituency. Nagaland and Tripura had taken a significant lead in voter participation during the assembly by-elections on April 9, according to the data revealed by the Election Commission of India.

The Koridang constituency in Nagaland recorded a significant 75.06% turnout, maintaining its position as the highest among all seats. Close behind, Tripura's Dharmanagar saw 70.09% of voters casting their ballots.

In Karnataka, polling in Bagalkot and Davanagere South remained moderate at 54.82% and 49.66%. The elections, necessitated by the vacancies following the passing of sitting legislators, saw key contests between major national and regional parties. Official results for all constituencies are expected to be announced on May 4, 2026.

In Nagaland, Congress' candidate T Chalukumba AO pitted against veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen's son Daochier I Imchen for the Koridang seat bye-election.

T Chalukumba AO had contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. The BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir had withdrawn his candidature in favour of Imchen.

The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

In Tripura, the BJP had named Jahar Chakraborti as the party's candidate for the Dharmanagar seat, against Congress's Chayan Bhattacharjee. Amitabha Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was also in the fray. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Tripura Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen. (ANI)

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