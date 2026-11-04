BJP-TIPRA Motha Alliance Faces Test as TTAADC Plans Executive Expansion

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The political understanding between the BJP and TIPRA Motha has come under focus as Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Runial Debbarma is expected to induct five more Executive Members into the council's executive committee.

The two parties recently contested the Village Committee elections in alliance, although they had fought the TTAADC elections separately, after which TIPRA Motha formed the executive committee on its own. The parties had also contested the Assembly elections together and formed the state government, with TIPRA Motha securing two ministerial berths.

The proposed expansion has raised questions over whether the BJP will get representation in the TTAADC executive committee. Sources said the BJP had sought a share in the council's executive, citing TIPRA Motha's representation in the state Cabinet. Neither party has publicly clarified its position.

Meanwhile, the TTAADC has announced that oath-taking ceremonies for newly elected Village Committee members will be held on November 11, 13 and 16.

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