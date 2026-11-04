Court Extends Interim Protection for Manipur MP in Anticipatory Bail Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday issued notice on the anticipatory bail plea of Manipur MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Bimol Akoijam to the Delhi police. The court has extended the interim protection till the next date of hearing, November 5.

He is seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR case lodged at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. It is alleged that 11 students of JNU levelled allegations of sexual harassment when he was working as a professor there.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Delhi Police and listed the matter for arguments on November 5. Delhi police has already filed a reply before the Patiala House Court.

The court has directed the Police to place on record the Complaint filed by the students against Akoijam.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for Delhi Police and accepted the notice.

The counsel for the accused submitted that Akoijam was granted Transit bail on October 12 by the Manipur court till October 20. The same was extended till October 29.

Thereafter, the accused moved to Patiala House Court for anticipatory bail. He was granted Interim protection till November 2.

It was also submitted that the accused appeared before the Investigation Officer (IO). Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) also examined the matter, and the report was enclosed with the application.

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