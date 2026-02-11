BJP victory in ADC crucial for peace, progress: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the people to vote for the BJP in the coming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), asserting that it is crucial for peace and progress in the state.

CM Saha emphasized that the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is to work for the welfare of the people through seva, as for the BJP, "Seva is sangathan".

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government works for the people with this mantra.

"In the future, if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the TTAADC, the pace of development will accelerate. Therefore, the victory of BJP candidates in the ADC elections must be ensured, because only the Bharatiya Janata Party can develop the tribals," he said. During a meeting, Saha asked the attendees whether they wanted peace. In response, the people unanimously called for peace. When he further asked who they wanted to ensure this peace, the people replied, the BJP.

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest party not only in India but in the entire world, and being a member of this party is a matter of pride.

"The main goal of this party is service and organization. We want to work for the welfare of the people through service. First service to the state, then the party, and then the individual. However, for other parties, it is the opposite: first self, then the party, and then the state," he said.

"We have witnessed what happened to the ADC during the Communist regime and what is happening now and we all know that. They did not do the work required for the development of the tribals. I am sure that in the future, when the Bharatiya Janata Party administration is formed in the ADC, people will witness unprecedented development," CM Saha said.

He further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands for development.

"There is no agenda other than development. The Bharatiya Janata Party and our government have one slogan: to provide government schemes to the last person in society. Earlier, no one thought about the tribals. The Tribal Department was started separately during the tenure of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, a separate DoNER ministry was created for the North Eastern region so that development can be ensured exclusively for the region," said Manik Saha.

He said that some parties and their supporters spread misinformation to mislead the people.

"Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can bring development in the ADC areas. Everyone should understand this. Our government wants to work for the people. But what do we see in the ADC? I receive all the reports. They enter politics only to loot. However, no one who is supposed to be a guardian has the power to act against it. Our main mantra is service and organization. We have to work for the people. Our government and our party are working with this mindset," he said. (ANI)

