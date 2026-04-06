BJP Workers Attacked, Party Office Torched in Tripura Poll Violence

Pre-election tensions have sharply risen in Tripura's Sepahijala district, with multiple incidents of violence targeting BJP workers reported in the days leading up to the April 12 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.

BJP candidate Majee Debbarma sustained head injuries while campaigning in the Pekurjala Janmejoynagar constituency, according to party sources.

The attack allegedly occurred when a group of unidentified individuals confronted the campaign team, damaged their vehicles, and physically assaulted party workers.

Sepahijala Sabhadhipati Supria Das Datta alleged that those responsible had links to the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), claiming the violence was a direct reaction to rising public support for the BJP in the area.

She described the incidents as deliberate attempts to disrupt the party's election campaign.

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