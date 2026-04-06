BJP Workers Attacked, Party Office Torched in Tripura Poll Violence

Pre-election tensions have sharply risen in Tripura's Sepahijala district, with multiple incidents of violence targeting BJP workers reported in the days leading up to the April 12 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.
BJP candidate Majee Debbarma sustained head injuries while campaigning in the Pekurjala Janmejoynagar constituency, according to party sources.
The attack allegedly occurred when a group of unidentified individuals confronted the campaign team, damaged their vehicles, and physically assaulted party workers.
Sepahijala Sabhadhipati Supria Das Datta alleged that those responsible had links to the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), claiming the violence was a direct reaction to rising public support for the BJP in the area.
She described the incidents as deliberate attempts to disrupt the party's election campaign.
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In a separate incident, Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman alleged that a BJP election office in the Nalchar Assembly constituency was set ablaze late at night.
Barman said party members were alerted after receiving information about the fire, which he suspects was started by miscreants.
He further stated that several BJP workers sustained injuries in the attacks and are currently receiving medical treatment, adding that the assailants had reportedly used sticks and rods.
Barman described the incidents as part of a broader pattern of political unrest in the state.
At the time of reporting, the Tipra Motha Party had not issued any official response to the allegations.
Security has been heightened across the region as campaigning continues ahead of the council elections.
The TTAADC polls, scheduled for April 12, have drawn intense competition among major parties including the BJP, TMP, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), CPI(M), and Congress — all vying for control of a council that administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura's total geographical area.