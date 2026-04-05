TTAADC polls a ‘historic moment’, BJP to win all seats: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election is not merely an election but a day to create history, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win every seat with a huge margin, the party receiving massive support from the Janajati people.

Saha said this while addressing an election rally in the Kathalia-Mirza-Rajapur constituency. He said that under these circumstances, the BJP is creating history.

Saha also welcomed more than 500 voters from Tipra Motha, including the 2023 candidate of Tipra Motha Party from Dhanpur Assembly constituency, Amiya Dayal Noatia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"In TTAADC, CPI(M) and regional parties have ruled, but people have received nothing. Now BJP, a party that has fielded candidates in all 28 seats, has come. I want to request you to cast your vote for the BJP early in the morning for victory. After the BJP came, it has given Padma Shri to 8 Janajati people. Earlier, we had not seen such things before. We have also increased social pensions to Samajpatis. We know how to give due respect to Janajati. Our government has decided to appoint designated officers at the district and sub-divisional level just to look after schemes for Janajati people," he said.

Dr. Saha said that CPI(M) has ruled the state for a long time, but they have not solved the long-standing problem of the Bru people, which was addressed by the BJP government.

"Due to our government, insurgency is nowhere, as all have joined the mainstream. We are providing threads to weavers. We have also set up a statue of our famous SD Barman, renamed the Airport as MBB Airport, and set up his statue. We know how to give respect," said Saha. (ANI)

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