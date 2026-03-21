Development work will drive victory in Dharmanagar: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that BJP is confident of winning the Dharmanagar by-election, which will be held on April 09. CM Manik Saha said that the decision was taken by the central BJP and candidature was given to Jwahar Chakraborty. He has been with the BJP for a very long time and is a gentleman.

“When I used to go to Dharmanagar for party work, I used to go with him on his bike. His family is engaged with the BJP. People of Dharmanagar know him, which is an advantage for us, and we are confident that we will win there. There is no doubt,” he said.

Saha also said that the BJP takes every election very seriously and is waiting to complete the Assembly, after which the show will start.

“The district council election has also been declared, so we have to work for two elections. We have been working on development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With these development works, we will go to the people,” said Saha.

He further said that CPI(M) has declared their candidate in Dharmanagar, and last year, there was a Congress candidate.

“However, this time they are facing trouble, so now they will understand. This will not be a problem for us, as we have given a very good candidate, and we will win this seat,” he said.

Speaking about the Village Committee elections, Saha said, “Regarding the Village Committee election, we have won. We tried to conduct the VC first. We had informed that if we conduct VC and ADC polls together, there will be difficulties. Then we suggested conducting it in September due to the monsoon, which stays till August. The Supreme Court has asked why not in June, but the monsoon has already started. However, the Supreme Court will review it.” (ANI)

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