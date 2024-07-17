Border Security Force destroys 15,000 ganja saplings in joint operation in Tripura’s Nirbhoypur

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday carried out a joint operation with the Forest department and police station Jatrapur in which 15,000 ganja saplings worth Rs 7,50,000 were uprooted in Tripura’s village Nirbhoypur.

Specific information was received that one Indian national, Babul Mazumdar, who is a resident of Village Nirbhoypur under PS Jatrapur, prepared a Ganja plant nursery at the back side of his house, according to a press release from FTR HQ BSF Tripura.

Legal action is being taken by the Forest Department and PS Jatrapur against the landowners involved. BSF is highly committed to stopping the menace of Ganja cultivation in the bordering areas of Tripura, as stated a press release from FTR HQ BSF Tripura.

Earlier in the day, BSF recovered around 1.060 Kg of heroin from the Amritsar border area. “On 16th July’ 2024, during the night hours, consequent upon hearing of a suspicious sound in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops immediately conducted a special patrolling in the suspected area,” the BSF said in a release.

During this operation, the troops successfully recovered two packets of suspected heroin. Additionally, they found three pairs of slippers, a machete, a water bottle, and a thin cotton towel at the recovery site. The gross weight of the suspected heroin packets was determined to be 1.060 kg. (ANI)

