Tripura: Border Security Force apprehends five Bangladeshi nationals

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway Station while crossing the international border on Thursday, officials said.

"On 11 July 2024 at about 0730 hrs, based on specific information, a special operation was carried out by a Joint Operation Party consisting of the BSF Anti Human Trafficking Unit and Special Branch Police Station Amtali, in which five Bangladeshi nationals (including a minor and lady) were apprehended from Agartala Railway Station while trying to travel by Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Express," the police stated.

The arrested have been identified as Md Safiqul Islam (32), Samim Reja (9), Selina Bibi (20), Ibrahim Sardar (24), and Simul Hussain (28). The preliminary questioning is being carried out by BSF and Police. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 2, in a significant operation based on confidential information, authorities apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women with their children, at Agartala Railway Station on June 30, 2024.

"They were attempting unauthorized entry into India from Bangladesh, intending to travel to Bengaluru and Kashmir by train," said Tapas Das, OC, GRP, Agartala.

The case has been filed at the Agartala GRP Police Station and will be presented before the magistrate. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges in border security and immigration enforcement between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

