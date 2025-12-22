Border Security Force Steps up Vigil along India-B’desh Border

AGARTALA: In view of the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vigil along the border with the neighbouring country, officials said on Saturday.

A senior BSF official said that although no additional border guarding forces have been deployed along the frontier, surveillance and vigilance have been further strengthened following the fresh violence in the neighbouring country, especially in Dhaka “The BSF has enhanced its vigil and intensified domination along the International Border since violence began in Bangladesh in June–July last year, especially after the fall of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024, “ the official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

He said that there have been no major incidents reported along either side of the border, even as fresh violence and large gatherings have been taking place in several Bangladeshi cities, including the capital, Dhaka. “However, our vigil remains on top priority, and we are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” the official added.

The official also said that bilateral coordination has been strengthened through regular sector commander-level, battalion-level, company-level and Border Outpost (BOP)-level meetings and border contacts with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to resolve issues and enhance coordination between the two forces. (IANS)

Also Read: Mizoram: Eastern Command Chief Reviews Border